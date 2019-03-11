Pulley and the Giants agreed on a three-year extension worth $9.6 million Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Pulley started nine games at center for the Giants last season after Jon Halapio (lower leg) landed on IR in Week 2. The 25-year-old has the ability to play guard if called upon and serve as quality interior offensive line depth, and could even compete with Halapio for the starting center job this offseason.

