The Giants selected Nubin in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 47th overall.

Safety is one of the weaker positions in this class and Nubin is the first to come off the board in the middle of the second round. It's a strong value for the Giants as it gets the best safety in the class after losing Xavier McKinney in free agency this offseason. Nubin got by on impressive instincts at Minnesota with 13 career interceptions. He didn't test at the combine due to a knee issue and only ran a 4.59 in the 40 at the Gopher pro day, so teams could test his speed down the field. 207 career tackles show a willingness to get his nose dirty and play the run, which is a strong complement to his coverage chops.