Hunter Sharp: Signed to Bills' practice squad
Sharp was added to Buffalo's practice squad Tuesday.
Sharp spent the 2017 with the Giants, and in the two games he was active, accumulated five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. That, however, wasn't enough for him to make New York's roster this season, as he was released in early September. If activated, Sharp -- who also has experience as a punt returner -- will provide depth to Buffalo's receiving corps.
