Sharp was added to Buffalo's practice squad Tuesday.

Sharp spent the 2017 with the Giants, and in the two games he was active, accumulated five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. That, however, wasn't enough for him to make New York's roster this season, as he was released in early September. If activated, Sharp -- who also has experience as a punt returner -- will provide depth to Buffalo's receiving corps.

