Giants' Hunter Sharp: Works with first team
Sharp saw reps with the first-team offense during OTAs and minicamp, John Schmeelk of the Giants' official site reports.
Sharp joined the Giants late in the season last year and suited up for the team's last two games, totaling five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in those two contests. His work with the first team offense likely came as a result of Odell Beckham (ankle) sitting out, but it hints that Sharp may be higher up the depth chart than previously thought. If he can continue to impress he could have a chance to challenge Roger Lewis and Cody Latimer for the No. 3 receiving spot in the regular season.
