Hunter Sharp: Cut from practice squad
Sharp was released off Buffalo's practice squad Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Sharp was added to to Bills' practice squad in mid-September after spending some time in 2017 with the Broncos and Giants, appearing in two games for the latter. The 24-year-old was let go at roster cutdowns by New York and is now looking for a new team or practice squad once again.
