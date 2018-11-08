Sharp was released off Buffalo's practice squad Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Sharp was added to to Bills' practice squad in mid-September after spending some time in 2017 with the Broncos and Giants, appearing in two games for the latter. The 24-year-old was let go at roster cutdowns by New York and is now looking for a new team or practice squad once again.

