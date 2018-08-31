Sharp was held without a catch on his lone target and called for a fair catch on his only punt-return attempt during Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots.

The Giants are looking for an answer at punt returner and they may have one in Sharp, who returned a punt for a touchdown during last week's preseason game against the Jets. While he was unable to follow up with another impressive performance Thursday, neither did anyone else on the roster, which bodes well for Sharp's chances of making the 53-man roster.