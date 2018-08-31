Giants' Hunter Sharp: Held in check during preseason finale
Sharp was held without a catch on his lone target and called for a fair catch on his only punt-return attempt during Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots.
The Giants are looking for an answer at punt returner and they may have one in Sharp, who returned a punt for a touchdown during last week's preseason game against the Jets. While he was unable to follow up with another impressive performance Thursday, neither did anyone else on the roster, which bodes well for Sharp's chances of making the 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...
-
Latest auction results
With 100 fictional dollars to spend, our crew built rosters in our final auction of the summer,...
-
No. 2 WR: Smith-Schuster vs. Robinson
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of JuJu Smith-Schuster...