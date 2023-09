Harris reverted to Jacksonville's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Harris saw his first action of the season Week 3, logging seven snaps on offense and 17 on special teams but finishing with no stats. He was elevated to the active roster largely as a result of Zay Jones (knee) missing the contest. Harris could thus be active on game day again Week 4 versus Atlanta if Jones -- who didn't practice at all last week -- is again ruled out.