The Jaguars elevated Harris to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The move corresponds to Zay Jones (knee) being ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Texans. Harris joined the Jaguars' practice squad Aug. 30 after being cut by the team the day before. Harris played 16 games for the Rams the past two seasons, with most of his snaps coming on special teams.