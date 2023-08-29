Harris was waived by Jacksonville on Tuesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The 2021 fourth-round selection out of UCF signed with the Jaguars on May 12 before getting waived Tuesday. Harris was drafted by the Rams and appeared in 16 games throughout his young career, mostly playing as a special teams ace. The 26-year-old wideout has caught only one pass for six yards and a touchdown during his two years in the league. Now, he'll be forced to look for a new home ahead of the coming season.