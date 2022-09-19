Harris reverted to the Rams' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Harris was moved up to the Rams' active roster Saturday ahead of the team's matchup with the Falcons, though he failed to see a single target while playing just one offensive snap compared to 12 special-teams snaps Sunday. The second-year wideout served a similar role over nine games with Los Angeles last season, playing 133 of his 148 total snaps on special teams. Harris will now be eligible for two more such gameday elevations from the Rams' practice squad this season.