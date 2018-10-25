Bouye (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles in London, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Bouye injured his calf in practice Wednesday and the issue appears to be relatively serious. He was seen with a walking boot on Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Fortunately, the Jaguars have a Week 9 bye, which could afford Bouye enough time to return for the team's Week 10 matchup with the Colts. Look for Tre Herndon and Quenton Meeks to see an increase in snaps while Bouye is sidelined.