Gotsis is headed back to Jacksonville on a two-year deal, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Gotsis has spent the past three seasons with the Jaguars, and he will now be tied to them for the next two years as well. While the 30-year-old saw a diminished role last season, registering only half as many sacks (1.5) as the previous season (3), he still provided value both as a rotational player and also on special teams. The 2016 second-round pick should be expected to have a similar role this upcoming season and might even find himself competing for playing time.