Jaguars' Allen Hurns: Limited to start week
Hurns (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Hurns was a limited participant all last week and didn't end up playing in a 44-33 loss to the 49ers. While he seems to be nearing a return, the Jaguars have no real incentive to rush Hurns or Marqise Lee (ankle) back into action before the playoffs. Per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone did say that Hurns looked good at practice last week, perhaps hinting at a Week 17 return as a tune-up for the playoffs. Hurns likely would have a limited role in such a scenario, considering he hasn't played in a game since Nov. 12 and the Jaguars are locked in as the No. 3 seed in the AFC.
