Jaguars' Allen Hurns: On crutches after game
Following Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Chargers, Hurns left the Jaguars' locker room sporting a walking boot on his right foot, with the assistance of crutches, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Hurns, who hauled in seven of his nine targets for 70 yards in the game, was carried to the locker room late in the fourth quarter of the contest after suffering a right leg injury, subsequently crawling off to the sideline so the Jaguars could replace him. At first glance, this has the look of an injury that could cost Hurns some action, so his status will need to be monitored in advance of next weekend's game against the Browns.
