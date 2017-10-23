Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Torches Colts with deep balls

Bortles completed 18 of 26 passes for 33 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-0 win over the Colts. He also gained 11 yards on four carries and lost a fumble.

Bortles was quite efficient on the afternoon, but he also did damage with the deep ball, completing three passes of at least 45 yards. He connected with newfound red zone weapon Marcedes Lewis for a five-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter and likely could've done even more damage, had the team not turned it over to the running game with a large lead. Bortles has still yet to string together multiple effective outings, but he will have the luxury of a bye week before attempting to build on this performance against the Bengals in Week 9.

