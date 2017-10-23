Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Torches Colts with deep balls
Bortles completed 18 of 26 passes for 33 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-0 win over the Colts. He also gained 11 yards on four carries and lost a fumble.
Bortles was quite efficient on the afternoon, but he also did damage with the deep ball, completing three passes of at least 45 yards. He connected with newfound red zone weapon Marcedes Lewis for a five-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter and likely could've done even more damage, had the team not turned it over to the running game with a large lead. Bortles has still yet to string together multiple effective outings, but he will have the luxury of a bye week before attempting to build on this performance against the Bengals in Week 9.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Struggles in loss to Rams•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Career-low 14 attempts in win•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Limited to 140 passing yards•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Tosses four touchdowns•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Garbage time Bortles returns•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...