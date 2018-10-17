Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Not practicing Wednesday
Campbell (ribs) did not practice Wednesday.
Campbell exited Sunday's loss to the Cowboys with a ribs injury, and should be considered questionable for Jacksonville's matchup against the Texans in Week 7. If Campbell is sidelined for any amount of time, expect Taven Bryan and Dawuane Smoot to see increased defensive snaps.
