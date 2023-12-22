Campbell (illness) was a full participant at the Falcons' practice Friday.
Campbell opened the week on the injury report due to an illness, but he now appears to be all set to play Sunday versus the Colts. The defensive lineman has recorded 17 tackles, including a sack, over four games since Atlanta's Week 11 bye week.
