Campbell finished 2023 with 56 tackles (32 solo), 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defense in 17 appearances.

After three years in Baltimore, Campbell signed a one-year deal with Atlanta to revamp a poor pass rush. Jessie Bates' presence also had a major impact on the Falcons' defensive turnaround, but Campbell's contributions shouldn't go unnoticed, as he notched his most sacks in a season since 2019. Given the strong pairing, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Falcons try to bring the veteran back for his age-38 season, though Campbell may have a list of suitors after a healthy 2023 campaign.