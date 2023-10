Campbell notched four tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

Campbell signed with the Falcons this offseason and was expected to revitalize one of the worst pass-rushing groups in the NFL. He's been a solid presence for Atlanta thus far, but it took until Week 6 to record his first sack. Campbell hasn't recorded a double-digit sack season since 2018, and it doesn't look like that'll change this year.