Robinson will have tests done on his right knee after he injured it in Sunday's win over the Texans, according to head coach Doug Pederson, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Robinson was unable to return to the game after suffering the injury, and it's currently unclear if he's in danger of missing any time, although the tests should provide some clarity there. The team will return to the practice field Thursday, which his status for should also give some clues on his potential availability for a Week 13 matchup with the Bengals.