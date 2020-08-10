site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Carl Davis: Another chance in Jacksonville
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 9, 2020
at
8:26 pm ET 1 min read
The
Jaguars signed Davis (suspension) on Sunday.
Davis will need to serve a four-game suspension before suiting up for the Jaguars in what stands to be a depth role. He spent most of the 2019 campaign on the team's practice squad while also suiting up for two games.
