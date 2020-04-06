Play

Davis (suspension) has re-signed with the Jaguars.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder has recorded 32 tackles in 35 NFL games since being a third-rounder (by the Ravens in 2015). The 28-year-old will reprise his depth role with Jacksonville once he completes a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

More News
Our Latest Stories