Jaguars' Carl Davis: Back with Jaguars
Davis (suspension) has re-signed with the Jaguars.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder has recorded 32 tackles in 35 NFL games since being a third-rounder (by the Ravens in 2015). The 28-year-old will reprise his depth role with Jacksonville once he completes a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Superflex rookie-only mock
Here are the results and Heath Cummings' thoughts on a SuperFlex rookie-only mock draft held...
-
Rookie-only mock draft exit survey
Why did these CBS drafters select these rookies where they did in our all-rookie draft for...
-
4/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down our latest Superflex mock draft, including a new strategy for drafting...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gordon
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings, picks
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.