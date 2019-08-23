Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Builds chemistry with Foles
Westbrook caught four of seven passes for 29 yards during Thursday's 22-7 loss to Miami.
In Nick Foles' Jaguars debut, he targeted Westbrook early and often -- throwing it the Oklahoma product's way on seven of 10 attempts during his four drives. The highlight was a 10-yard rollout pass for the game's opening touchdown to cap Jacksonville's third drive. The Jaguars will continue to be a smash-mouth offense to complement its defensive stars, but Westbrook still figures to see a bump in production with Foles in town after seasons of bottom-tier quarterback play. The chemistry the duo showed Thursday provided a nice preview of what may come.
