Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Continues low production
Westbrook caught three of five targets for 25 yards and rushed once for minus-one yard in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Colts.
The Jaguars managed to break their seven-game losing streak Sunday, but that had little to do with an offense that totaled 211 yards. Westbrook hasn't eclipsed 50 receiving yards since Week 5 and Cody Kessler remaining at quarterback this week is unlikely to increase production. The 25-year-old is a touchdown-reliant fantasy option, and his four TDs on this season make him a major boom-or-bust proposition in an unstable offense.
