Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: No lock to play Week 10
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he's uncertain if the team will activate Westbrook (core-muscle surgery) from injured reserve ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup with the Chargers, Roy Cummings of FloridaFootballInsiders.com reports. "We're waiting for him to be ready to go at the level where we think he can get on the field and help us," Marrone said. "We don't want to bring him back too early if he's not ready, and right now we have time on our side as far as when we to make that move with him. A lot of it is up to how he does (in practice).''
Westbrook resumed practicing coming out of the Jaguars' Week 8 bye after Jacksonville designating him as one of its two players to return from IR. Since Westbrook had been sidelined since the end of the preseason after requiring the surgery, the Jaguars opted to give him more time to regain conditioning rather than activating him for their eventual Week 9 win over the Bengals. The rookie wideout will have a better chance of returning Sunday against Los Angeles, but it's likely the team will wait and see how Westbrook looks during their three practices this week before rendering a decision on his status. Westbrook was a standout performer in the preseason and could quickly settle in as the Jaguars' No. 3 receiver behind starters Marqise Lee (knee) and Allen Hurns.
