Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Target leader in preseason opener
Westbrook caught three of five targets for 32 yards in Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Saints in the preseason opener.
Westbrook connected with quarterback Blake Bortles on two of his three looks on Jacksonville's opening drive. With five targets in total, the second-year wideout led the Jaguars in the category, and looks destined to be a prominent member of the team's offense this season.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Part of four-man group•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Leading receiver in win•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Catches four in loss•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Quiet in blowout win over Texans•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: First career touchdown in win•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Draws nine more targets Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...