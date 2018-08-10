Westbrook caught three of five targets for 32 yards in Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Saints in the preseason opener.

Westbrook connected with quarterback Blake Bortles on two of his three looks on Jacksonville's opening drive. With five targets in total, the second-year wideout led the Jaguars in the category, and looks destined to be a prominent member of the team's offense this season.

