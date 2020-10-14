The Jaguars have designated Ozigbo (hamstring) to return from injured reserve and will practice Wednesday, John Shipley of Sports Illustrated reports.

The transaction kicks off a 21-day window wherein the Jaguars will be able to evaluate Ozigbo at practice, and have the freedom to activate him to the 53-man roster at any point. Ozigbo's hamstring injury has sidelined him through the first five weeks of the season, but when healthy he'll slot into Jacksonville's backfield behind James Robinson and Chris Thompson.