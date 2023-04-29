The Jaguars selected Hallett in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, 208th overall.

It's interesting the Jaguars listed Hallett as a safety despite the Pittsburgh product seemingly undersized at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds. Hallett has some of the biggest hands of any draft-eligible secondary player and had plus-level athleticism in terms of three-cone (6.84) and vertical jump (37.5), but it's hard to tell if those traits will help him stand out in a Jaguars secondary that has added multiple pieces on Day 3.