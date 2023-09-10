Junior will not return to Sunday's game versus the Colts due to a hamstring injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Junior did not record a statistic before sustaining this hamstring injury against Indianapolis. The 2022 sixth-round pick was making just his second NFL appearance Sunday, as he did not make his debut until the Jaguars' regular-season finale last year. With Junior sidelined, Jacksonville will have to make do with four available cornerbacks Sunday between Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, Tre Herndon and Montaric Brown.