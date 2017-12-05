Lambo converted field goals from 30, 23 and 39 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Colts. He also made his lone extra-point try en route to 10 total points.

Lambo has been excellent since joining the Jaguars, as he now sports 49 points through six games and has missed just one field goal and one extra point.

