Lambo was waived by the Titans on Monday, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
Lambo filled in for Randy Bullock (calf) during Thursday's win over the Packers. The veteran kicker connected on three of his four extra-point attempts, but he did not attempt a field goal. It's unclear whether the team is sure of Bullock's availability for Sunday against the Bengals, or if the Titans would rather pursue another option at kicker. Either way, it appears Lambo will be looking for a new opportunity elsewhere.