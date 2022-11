Lambo made three of his four extra-point attempts and did not attempt a field goal in Thursday's 27-17 win over the Packers.

Lambo filled in for Randy Bullock (calf) and played a limited role. He attempted only extra points and missed his third try by hitting the right upright. Bullock will have 10 days to recover from his calf injury, and if he does, Lambo will likely return to Tennessee's practice squad.