Wells (hip) is dealing with an abductor injury and isn't practicing, Mark Long of USA Today reports.
The 32-year-old veteran tackle is back with the Jaguars this season after spending the first four years of his career in Jacksonville prior to spending the last four seasons with the Bucs. He's expected to fill a swing tackle job.
