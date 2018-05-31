Cole could head into training camp as the Jaguars' top option at slot receiver, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Cole finished the 2017 season as the team's leader in receiving yards with 748 yards on 42 catches (17.8 average), including three touchdowns. The departures of Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns seemed to open the door for Cole, but the team signed free agent Donte Moncrief and drafted D.J. Chark in the second round of April's draft. Cole illustrated strong chemistry with quarterback Blake Bortles last season and again at Organized Team Activities according to Kaye, which should give him a step up heading into training camp. Marqise Lee and Moncrief are the logical options to start on the outside for Jacksonville, but the depth of talent -- including 2017 fourth-round pick Dede Westbrook -- could result in somewhat flexible depth chart for the Jaguars in 2018.