Cole caught one of two targets for five yards in the Raiders' regular season finale, finishing his 2022 campaign with 10 receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown on 21 targets in 14 games.

Cole reverted to a bench role late in the season upon fellow slot man Hunter Renfrow's return from injured reserve, but the former caught just four total passes for 44 yards across Weeks 10-14 despite logging at least 29 offensive snaps in each contest during that stretch. Cole will turn 30 years old this offseason as he hits free agency, so there's certainly no guarantee that he'll be back with the Raiders in 2023.