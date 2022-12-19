Cole caught both his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Patriots.

New England focused on shutting down Davante Adams and succeeded, holding him to four catches for 28 yards, but Derek Carr turned to other options instead and made Cole a surprise hero when the duo connected on a game-tying 30-yard TD -- his first score of the season -- with only 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter. It's only the third time all season Cole has caught more than one pass in a game and he has yet to haul in more than two, and with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller both returning from injured reserve this week, the veteran wideout's role in the offense doesn't figure to grow.