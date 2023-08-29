The Raiders released Cole on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cole re-signed with the Raiders this offseason despite posting career-worst numbers (10-141-1) last year. The Raiders released Cole and Phillip Dorsett ahead of the initial 53-man roster deadline Tuesday, but Rapoport notes Las Vegas may sign the veteran wideouts to practice-squad deals before Week 1.
More News
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Returning to Las Vegas•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Career-low 10 receptions with LV•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Hauls in clutch touchdown•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Likely to lose out on regular snaps•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Targeted once in loss•
-
Raiders' Keelan Cole: Catchless versus Chargers•