McCray (hamstring) is absent from the Jaguars' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

McCray was unable to practice Thrusday, but it looks like the Jags were just erring on the side of caution. Look for him to resume his usual role providing depth at defensive end assuming he avoids any setbacks.

