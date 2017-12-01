McCray (hamstring) was limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

McCray usually plays strictly on special teams, but with Telvin Smith (concussion) ruled out for Sunday, McCray could earn some defensive snaps if he's healthy. Still, if he plays it'll likely be in a rotation with Blair Brown and , and he shouldn't be given fantasy considerations at this point.