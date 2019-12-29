Play

Walker (hamstring) was placed on IR by the Jaguars ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Walker was already ruled out for the contest, so this move was just a formality that allowed the Jaguars to add running back Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad. The rookie receiver finishes the season with a modest two catches for 15 yards.

