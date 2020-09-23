Davis (knee) was a practiced fully Wednesday and will be available for Thursday's game versus the Dolphins.
The rookie sixth-rounder could make his NFL debut Thursday night. He'll likely operate mostly on special teams since he's expected to be the No. 3 TE behind Tyler Eifert and James O'Shaugnessy.
