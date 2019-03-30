Shatley officially re-signed with the Jaguars on Friday, John Oehser of the team's official website"> reports.

Shatley became an unrestricted agent on March 13 after spending his first five seasons in Jacksonville. He has been a durable member of the Jaguars' offensive line having been active for all 16 regular-season games each of the previous three seasons. A swing interior lineman, he has started 15 of a possible 62 games during his tenure with the team including a career-high seven starts at seven last year.