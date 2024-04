The Jaguars re-signed Shatley on Friday.

Not all of the details of the deal are known at this point, but Shatley is now poised to spend at least next season in Jacksonville - his 11th straight year with the team. The Jaguars will likely seek to add talent at offensive line during the upcoming draft, but Shatley figures to at least provide veteran depth to the interior of the offensive line in 2024.