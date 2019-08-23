Jaguars' Will Richardson: Competing for starting job
Richardson is pushing A.J. Cann for the starting spot at right guard, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Richardson receiving the start in Thursday's preseason contest with the rest of the starting offensive line, and he played 28 offensive snaps and committed two false starts. The 23-year-old saw his rookie season come to an end in mid-October due to a knee injury but he appears to be coming on strong in year two.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 3 Wide Receiver News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at wide receiver in Week 3 of the P...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play. It's attached to the same ankle...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...