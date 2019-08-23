Richardson is pushing A.J. Cann for the starting spot at right guard, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Richardson receiving the start in Thursday's preseason contest with the rest of the starting offensive line, and he played 28 offensive snaps and committed two false starts. The 23-year-old saw his rookie season come to an end in mid-October due to a knee injury but he appears to be coming on strong in year two.

More News
Our Latest Stories