Richardson (ankle) was helped off the field with an ankle injury during the Jaguars' 24-13 loss to the Browns on Friday, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Richardson's first preseason game was already one to forget prior to the injury, as the left tackle gave up a pair of sacks before suffering the ankle injury. With Cam Robinson entrenched as the starting left tackle and the duo of Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little fighting for the starting right tackle position, the loser of the Taylor-Walker battle may slot in as the swing tackle and could leave Richardson as the odd man out after a rough first preseason outing.