The Jaguars released Richardson (ankle) on Wednesday.
Richardson picked up an ankle injury during Jacksonville's preseason opener Aug. 12 before sitting out the team's two following exhibitions. The 26-year-old offensive lineman, who played 13 games with two starts for the Jaguars last year, will likely look to land a reserve role elsewhere when healthy this regular season.
