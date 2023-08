The Packers waived Hanson (shin) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hanson injured his shin in the Packers' second preseason game against the Patriots. He was then waived/injured by the team before subsequently reverting to IR after going unclaimed. Now, instead of spending the rest of the season on the sideline, the center will be able to look for a new opportunity once his health is back up to par.