Jalen Allison: Let go by Bucs
Allison (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Allison will revert to Tampa Bay's injured reserve if he clears waivers. It remains to be seen what sort of injury the North Dakota State product is dealing with.
