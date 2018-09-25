Janarion Grant: Joins Baltimore's practice squad
Grant signed with the Ravens' practice squad Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Grant was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, but after clearing waivers the team has elected to keep the wideout close. Grant was used as the primary return man for Baltimore to start the season, but after two fumbles in the first two games, he was let go.
