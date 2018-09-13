Ravens' Janarion Grant: Active Thursday
Grant (hand) is active for Thursday's game against the Bengals.
Grant was added to the injury report mid-week and was a limited participant Tuesday, but is apparently good to go against the Bengals. The 24-year-old is unlikely to see significant offensive snaps but should have his usual role as the Ravens return specialist.
